Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
" Winding your way into the future "
The first and only patented, self-enclosed retractable eyewear retainer in the world.
SLEEK, STYLISH, SELF- CONTAINED. AUTOMATICALLY RETRACTS TO COMFORTABLY FIT ANY EYEWEAR TO EVERY FACE.
is a group of outdoor enthusiasts. We are manufacturers, engineers, patent and contract attorneys who have joined forces to revolutionize the way people go about their daily lives.
Through our everyday experiences, we’ve realized the need for a better eyewear retainer, one that will allow any type of eyewear to fit comfortably and securely to your face whether on a leisurely summer walk or raging down class 5 rapids in a kayak.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.